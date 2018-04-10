Rangers' Rougned Odor: Undergoing MRI

Odor is undergoing an MRI on his hamstring Tuesday, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

Odor left Monday's game against the Angels with a hamstring injury. The Rangers expect him to miss some time, though a timetable won't become clear until after the MRI results are disclosed. Jurickson Profar is expected to start at second base while Odor remains out.

