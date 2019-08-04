Rangers' Rougned Odor: Walkoff homer in 10th

Odor went 2-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Saturday's 5-4 extra-inning win over the Tigers.

The second baseman got to play hero in this one, as he walked it off in the 10th inning with his 20th homer of the year. Odor has been raking lately, hitting .381 (16-for-42) over his last 11 games with six long balls and 13 RBI, but that hot streak has still only elevated his slash line on the season to .212/.277/.451.