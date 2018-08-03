Rangers' Rougned Odor: Walks five times, homers

Odor went 1-for-1 with a two-run home run, five walks, three RBI, and three runs scored Thursday against the Orioles.

Odor took Miguel Castro deep in the sixth inning for his 11th home run of the season and fifth since the All-Star break. The five walks were a season high and also nudged his walk rate over eight percent through 277 at-bats, nearly double his 4.6 percent career rate. That has aided him in posting a surprisingly solid .348 on-base percentage, which would be his best mark in a season by over 30 points.