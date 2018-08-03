Rangers' Rougned Odor: Walks five times, homers
Odor went 1-for-1 with a two-run home run, five walks, three RBI, and three runs scored Thursday against the Orioles.
Odor took Miguel Castro deep in the sixth inning for his 11th home run of the season and fifth since the All-Star break. The five walks were a season high and also nudged his walk rate over eight percent through 277 at-bats, nearly double his 4.6 percent career rate. That has aided him in posting a surprisingly solid .348 on-base percentage, which would be his best mark in a season by over 30 points.
More News
-
Rangers' Rougned Odor: Cranks two homers against Astros•
-
Rangers' Rougned Odor: Rare day off Friday•
-
Rangers' Rougned Odor: Extends hit streak in loss•
-
Rangers' Rougned Odor: Knocks seventh homer, swipes bag•
-
Rangers' Rougned Odor: Swipes seventh base•
-
Rangers' Rougned Odor: Gets breather Saturday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Baez booming
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top-250 rest-of-season rankings
See Scott White's top-250 rankings for the rest of the season in Roto leagues.
-
Can you trust these 20 'aces?'
Old standbys like Luis Severino and Corey Kluber haven't quite looked like themselves of late,...
-
Five winners, losers at the deadline
Dozens of players changed teams over the past week, but not all of them to great impact in...
-
Breaking down the deadline deals
The trading has been fast and furious so far, and Fantasy owners are struggling to keep up....
-
Reaction: Dozier crowds out L.A.
Brian Dozier's disappointing season might not get much better in a tougher home park, and he...