Rangers' Rougned Odor: Will begin rehab stint Saturday

Odor (hamstring) will begin a minor-league rehab assignment at Double-A Frisco on Saturday.

Odor will serve as designated hitter Saturday for the Roughriders. The 24-year-old has been on the disabled list since April 10 with a strained left hamstring and the expected length of the rehab assignment remains unclear, although the Rangers are likely to want him to have some work in the field before he returns to the majors.