Odor (eye) will be the starting second baseman when ready to play, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Texas manager Chris Woodward confirmed that Odor, who missed his sixth consecutive game Sunday, will return as a starter when his eye infection clears up. Odor's status is an issue for a couple of speculative reasons. He's slumping once again, batting just .150 with a .486 OPS through 22 games, and the Rangers, who dropped to 12-21 with Sunday's loss to the Dodgers, are expected to look at younger talent going forward.