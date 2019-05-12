Rangers' Rougned Odor: Will sit Sunday

Odor will be out of the lineup for Sunday's series finale at Houston, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Odor went 1-for-4 with a stolen base, run scored and three strikeouts in Saturday's loss, while also contributing an error. The Rangers have a scheduled off day Monday, so the 25-year-old should get two full days to clear his head. Even including Saturday's single, Odor is 4-for-38 with 17 strikeouts over his past 10 games.