Rangers' Rougned Odor: Wins it Wednesday

Odor went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Wednesday's 10-9 win over the Rays.

Odor's three-run bomb in the eighth inning gave the Rangers a lead they would not relinquish. Odor, whose starting job next season is on the line this month, has hit like someone who wants to remain the starter at second base. He's 13-for-40 (.325) with four home runs, 11 RBI and eight runs scored over the last 11 games.

