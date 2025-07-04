Tellez signed a minor-league contract with the Rangers on Friday, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.

Tellez clubbed 11 home runs over 62 games with Seattle earlier this season, but he batted just .208 and posted a 26.5 percent strikeout rate. The veteran first baseman will now get a chance to try to make his way back to the majors with the Rangers, who represent his fourth organization over the past three years. Tellez could have a path to the big-league roster as a left-handed power bat given that Joc Pederson (hand) is likely still weeks away from a return.