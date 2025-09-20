Tellez hit a two-run homer in a pinch-hit appearance during Friday's extra-innings loss to the Marlins.

The Texas slugger launched a titanic 425-foot, two-run blast off Miami reliever Michael Petersen in the 10th to tie the game at 3-3. Tellez has fallen out of an everyday role in Texas, as Jake Burger has overtaken the starting role at first base. Through 43 total games with Rangers, Tellez is now batting .270 (27-for-100) with five homers, 17 RBI and 12 runs scored since joining the club in mid-July.