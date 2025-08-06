Tellez went 1-for-4 with two RBI in Tuesday's 2-0 win over the Yankees.

With a go-ahead two-run single in the eighth inning, Tellez recorded his most RBI since July 19 versus the Tigers. The veteran slugger should continue to see a boost in playing time while Jake Burger (quad) remains sidelined, and the former is at least pushing for additional at-bats in his own right. Through 30 at-bats (13 games) since joining Texas, Tellez is hitting .300 with one home run, three doubles and seven RBI.