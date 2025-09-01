Tellez started at first base and went 0-for-5 in Sunday's 9-6 win over the Athletics.

Tellez has handled regular reps at first base against right-handed pitching in recent weeks, but he's gone just 5-for-27 with a 2:10 BB:K over his last 10 games and could be at risk of losing out on regular starts. According to Kennedi Landry of MLB.com, Jake Burger (wrist) could be activated from the injured list as soon as Monday, and the Rangers may consider giving the right-handed-hitting Burger a look as the full-time first baseman rather than deploying him in a platoon with Tellez.