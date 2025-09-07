Tellez is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Astros.

Tellez will hit the bench for the fourth game in a row, with two of his absences coming against left-handers and two coming against right-handers. He had been occupying the strong side of a platoon at first base, but Tellez appears to have surrendered that role to Jake Burger, who was reinstated from the injured list Monday. Tellez initially found some success with the Rangers after being promoted from Triple-A Round Rock on July 18, but over his last 10 games, he's gone just 4-for-26 with no walks and 10 strikeouts.