Rangers' Rowdy Tellez: Maintaining strong side of platoon
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Tellez will start at first base and bat sixth in Monday's game against the Diamondbacks.
Jake Burger's return from the injured list over the weekend doesn't appear to have resulted in Tellez losing hold of a strong-side platoon role at first base. Though the left-handed-hitting Tellez has now started in each of the Rangers' last seven matchups with right-handed pitchers, he'll be the most likely player to lose out on at-bats once Evan Carter (back) returns from the injured list. Once he's activated, Carter should take over as the Rangers' primary center fielder, which will likely result in Wyatt Langford shifting to left field and Josh Smith moving back to first base.
