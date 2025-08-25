Tellez went 1-for-2 with a two-run homer and two walks in Sunday's 5-0 victory over Cleveland.

The Texas first baseman went deep for the second consecutive game with a 426-foot, two-run shot off Guardians starter Gavin Williams in the fourth. Since joining the Rangers on July 18, Tellez has been a surprisingly dependable bat, hitting .283 with four long balls, 13 RBI and eight runs scored across 25 contests while playing in a strong-side platoon role. Through 253 total plate appearances, the 30-year-old is slashing .227/.277/.459 with 40 RBI and 28 runs scored with Texas and Seattle.