Rangers' Rowdy Tellez: Starts at first base
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Tellez started at first base and went 1-for-4 with an RBI in Monday's 4-3 loss to Kansas City.
Tellez got the call at first base in the Rangers' first game after the team placed Jake Burger (wrist) on the 10-day injured list. Tellez could serve as the strong side of platoon at first base, while Josh Smith covers right field in the absence of Adolis Garcia (ankle). Joc Pederson, who was the designated hitter Monday, is also a left-handed bat that could play first base against righties.
More News
-
Rangers' Rowdy Tellez: Out against right-hander•
-
Rangers' Rowdy Tellez: Sends game into extras•
-
Rangers' Rowdy Tellez: Maintaining strong side of platoon•
-
Rangers' Rowdy Tellez: Idle versus lefty•
-
Rangers' Rowdy Tellez: Drives in two runs in victory•
-
Rangers' Rowdy Tellez: Making fourth straight start•