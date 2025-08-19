Tellez started at first base and went 1-for-4 with an RBI in Monday's 4-3 loss to Kansas City.

Tellez got the call at first base in the Rangers' first game after the team placed Jake Burger (wrist) on the 10-day injured list. Tellez could serve as the strong side of platoon at first base, while Josh Smith covers right field in the absence of Adolis Garcia (ankle). Joc Pederson, who was the designated hitter Monday, is also a left-handed bat that could play first base against righties.