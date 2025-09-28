Rangers' Rowdy Tellez: Two straight absences to close season
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Tellez is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Guardians.
The left-handed-hitting Tellez will remain absent from the starting nine for the second straight day to close out the season while the Guardians send another southpaw (Logan Allen) to the hill. Jake Burger will start at first base in Tellez's place.
More News
-
Rangers' Rowdy Tellez: Regular run against righties•
-
Rangers' Rowdy Tellez: Contributes clutch homer•
-
Rangers' Rowdy Tellez: Delivers key hit in win•
-
Rangers' Rowdy Tellez: Losing out on strong-side role•
-
Rangers' Rowdy Tellez: Hitting bench vs. righty•
-
Rangers' Rowdy Tellez: Goes hitless Sunday•