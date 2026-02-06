The Rangers signed Brasier to a minor-league contract Friday that includes an invitation to spring training, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Injuries limited Brasier to 26 regular-season innings with the Cubs in 2025, and he finished with a 4.50 ERA and 20:5 K:BB. The Rangers' bullpen is a weak link, giving Brasier a good shot to make the team, but the 38-year-old is unlikely to rise too high in the hierarchy.