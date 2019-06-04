Rangers' Ryan Garcia: Goes to Rangers in second round

The Rangers have selected Garcia with the No. 50 overall pick in the 2019 first-year player draft.

Garcia is a 6-foot righty from UCLA who has four solid pitches, but zero of them receive plus grades from scouts. He doesn't have ideal size, but his pitch mix and above-average control should allow him to make it as a starting pitcher. Garcia sits in the low-90s with his fastball and his slider is his best offspeed pitch. Given that Garcia is more floor than ceiling, he is relatively unappealing in dynasty leagues.