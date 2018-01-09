Rangers' Ryan Rua: Avoids arbitration
Rua and the Rangers avoided arbitration and agreed to a one-year, $870,000 contract Tuesday, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
Rua appeared in 63 games for the Rangers last season, though he finished the season with an unsightly 36.1 percent strikeout rate to go along with his .217/.294/.333 slash line in 144 plate appearances. The 27-year-old also saw a drop-off in his production against lefties in 2017, hitting just .262/.318/.377 in 67 plate appearances. He'll likely serve as first base and corner outfield depth in 2018, though the Rangers may not show much patience with Rua if his struggles at the plate continue.
More News
-
Rangers' Ryan Rua: Makes second start in three games•
-
Rangers' Ryan Rua: Turns in three-hit performance from No. 9 spot•
-
Rangers' Ryan Rua: Rejoins big-league club•
-
Rangers' Ryan Rua: Shipped back to minors•
-
Rangers' Ryan Rua: Returns to big leagues•
-
Rangers' Ryan Rua: Returns to minor leagues•
-
Top 50 (value) keepers for 2018
Are you looking for value with your keepers? Does the draft pick you'd be forfeiting correspond...
-
Post-winter meetings Roto mock draft
The winter meetings have ended, and much of the Fantasy Baseball landscape is the same. But...
-
Ozuna further clogs Cards outfield
The Cardinals' pursuit of Giancarlo Stanton ended with them acquiring Marcell Ozuna, but Scott...
-
Stanton ups the value of other Yankees
With Saturday's trade, Giancarlo Stanton teams up with Aaron Judge to make the Yankees' already...
-
How does Ohtani fit with Angels?
Shohei Ohtani has made his decision, but how exactly the Angels plan to use him remains anybody's...
-
Dee Gordon trade hurts long-term outlook
Dee Gordon has a new team and a new position. He'll play the outfield in Seattle, which could...