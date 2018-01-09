Rua and the Rangers avoided arbitration and agreed to a one-year, $870,000 contract Tuesday, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Rua appeared in 63 games for the Rangers last season, though he finished the season with an unsightly 36.1 percent strikeout rate to go along with his .217/.294/.333 slash line in 144 plate appearances. The 27-year-old also saw a drop-off in his production against lefties in 2017, hitting just .262/.318/.377 in 67 plate appearances. He'll likely serve as first base and corner outfield depth in 2018, though the Rangers may not show much patience with Rua if his struggles at the plate continue.