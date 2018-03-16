Rua went 1-for-4 and hit his team-leading third home run of the spring in Thursday's game against the Brewers.

Rua is poised to be the right-handed part of the Rangers' planned platoon in left field, along with the lefty-hitting Drew Robinson. While he leads Texas in homers this spring, Rua hasn't shown much pop at the higher levels of the minors and nothing about his major-league track record makes him a must-have fantasy option. He leads the team with 39 spring at-bats, but is hitting just .205 and has struck out 11 times (28.2 K%). Fortunately for Rua, his platoon partner has been worse, so he's not in danger of losing his part-time role. Robinson's hitting .194 while striking out 14 times over 36 at-bats. Neither one appears ready to take the left field job full time.