Rua went 3-for-5 with a run scored in Sunday's 10-5 loss to the White Sox.

Rua has started three of the past four games and went 5-for-12 during those starts with two home runs and three runs scored. Despite the mini-run, the outfielder is batting just .192 and is the expected roster casualty when Ronald Guzman (concussion) is ready to return, which could come as soon as Tuesday.

