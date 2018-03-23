Rangers' Ryan Rua: Could be everyday left fielder
Rua is under consideration for an everyday left fielder role, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
After Willie Calhoun was sent down, the assumption was that Rua would form the short side of a platoon with Drew Robinson. With a career .246/.305/.388 line, Rua is unlikely to be much more than a placeholder until Calhoun returns (probably in early May). Still, an everyday role in a hitter-friendly park would give him some fantasy value in the meantime, especially in deep leagues. Rua has 17 homers and 12 steals in 608 career plate appearances, respectable if unspectacular numbers.
