Rua is not in the lineup against Houston on Saturday, Stefan Stevenson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Rua will head to the bench after starting the first two games of the season. He was unable to collect a hit in either of those contests, going 0-for-6 with one strikeouts against Justin Verlander and Dallas Keuchel. Manager Jeff Banister decided to give Drew Robinson the start for Saturday's game against right-hander Lance McCullers.