Rangers' Ryan Rua: Day off Saturday
Rua is not in the lineup against Houston on Saturday, Stefan Stevenson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
Rua will head to the bench after starting the first two games of the season. He was unable to collect a hit in either of those contests, going 0-for-6 with one strikeouts against Justin Verlander and Dallas Keuchel. Manager Jeff Banister decided to give Drew Robinson the start for Saturday's game against right-hander Lance McCullers.
More News
-
Rangers' Ryan Rua: Earns starting nod in left field•
-
Rangers' Ryan Rua: Could be everyday left fielder•
-
Rangers' Ryan Rua: Belts third spring homer•
-
Rangers' Ryan Rua: Likely to open season in LF platoon•
-
Rangers' Ryan Rua: Avoids arbitration•
-
Rangers' Ryan Rua: Makes second start in three games•
-
Ranking the five newest closers
Over the last few days, Fantasy owners have been subjected to a deluge of last-minute closer...
-
Early season hot takes (or not)
Some noteworthy things happened on opening day, just like on every other day of the baseball...
-
Waivers: Jose Martinez top option
Heath Cummings takes a look at Opening Day and who you need to look at on the waiver wire.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Which bats are worth using off the waiver wire in Week 2? Scott White gives you his favori...
-
Week 2 two-start pitcher rankings
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks...
-
Podcast: Players to keep an eye on
Looking to do some scouting? We’ll tell you which players to keep an eye on in the first few...