Rangers' Ryan Rua: Earns starting nod in left field
Rua was named the Rangers' starting left fielder Friday, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.
Rua was expected to platoon left field with Drew Robinson following Willie Calhoun's return to Triple-A Round Rock earlier this month, but instead will start the season as the Rangers' starter in left field. The 28-year-old has an uninspiring career slash line of .246/.305/.388 over four partial seasons with Texas, and had 52 strikeouts over 129 at-bats in 2017.
