Rua was named the Rangers' starting left fielder Friday, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

Rua was expected to platoon left field with Drew Robinson following Willie Calhoun's return to Triple-A Round Rock earlier this month, but instead will start the season as the Rangers' starter in left field. The 28-year-old has an uninspiring career slash line of .246/.305/.388 over four partial seasons with Texas, and had 52 strikeouts over 129 at-bats in 2017.

