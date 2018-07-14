Rua went 1-for-1 with a three-run homer in Friday's 5-4 win over Baltimore.

Rua delivered a huge blow in the seventh inning as he broke the 1-1 tie with his fifth home run of the season. He's gone 5-for-17 to start the month of July, collecting two extra base hits over that span. Rua isn't expected to see consistent playing time anytime soon, as he's buried on the depth chart behind a bevy of Rangers.

