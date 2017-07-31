Rua was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock on Monday, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

The shuttling continues for Rua this season, as he'll return to the majors after the Rangers sold off some of their top assets. However, he'll likely act as nothing more than a bench bat given his .202/.275/.343 slash line in Arlington this season.

