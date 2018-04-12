Rua went 1-for-3 with a a solo home run in Wednesday's 7-2 loss to the Angels.

This was the first homer for Rua, who's had a slow start to the season. If not for injuries, he and his .150 (6-for-40) batting average might be on the bench. Delino DeSheilds Jr. (hand) will be out until mid-May and Drew Robinson is needed to cover for him in center field. Otherwise, Rua may not be getting regular at-bats.