Rangers' Ryan Rua: Hits first homer
Rua went 1-for-3 with a a solo home run in Wednesday's 7-2 loss to the Angels.
This was the first homer for Rua, who's had a slow start to the season. If not for injuries, he and his .150 (6-for-40) batting average might be on the bench. Delino DeSheilds Jr. (hand) will be out until mid-May and Drew Robinson is needed to cover for him in center field. Otherwise, Rua may not be getting regular at-bats.
More News
-
Prospects Report: Senzel, Acuna looming
We expect Ronald Acuna to come up this weekend, but will Nick Senzel be joining him in the...
-
Rankings debate: Ohtani up, Happ down
Who is moving up? Who is moving down? Our Fantasy baseball experts debate the biggest risers...
-
Lucchesi tames Coors
Heath Cummings looks at Joey Lucchesi's taming of Coors Field and four other waiver wire o...
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...
-
Podcast: Slow starters
Ready to drop or bench some players you thought you could rely on? Find out who we’re worried...
-
Time to panic?
Chris Towers takes a look at who our readers are worrying about after the first couple of...