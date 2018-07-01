Rua went 1-for-3 with a solo home run Saturday against the White Sox.

Rua took left-hander Carlos Rodon deep in the bottom of the fifth inning for his fourth home run of the season. This was a rare start for Rua, and he has also spent significant chunks of the season at Triple-A Round Rock. That makes him a difficult option to trust, even in deeper formats.

