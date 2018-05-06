Rangers' Ryan Rua: Homers vs. Red Sox
Rua went 1-for-4 with a home run, one RBI and a run scored Sunday in the loss to Boston.
Rua went deep for the second time this season during the seventh inning off of Chris Sale. He sits with a .203/.235/.344 batting line through 24 games this season for the Rangers. Rua will look to cut down on the strikeouts (23 in 64 at-bats) moving forward as Texas beings a three-game showdown with Detroit on Monday.
