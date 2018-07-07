Rangers' Ryan Rua: Late addition to Friday's lineup
Rua started in left field and went 1-for-2 in Friday's 3-1 loss to the Tigers.
Rua was a late addition to the lineup after Joey Gallo was scratched with a left eye contusion. Gallo, the Rangers' primary left fielder, was injured when he collided with teammate Delino DeShields before the game. Rua has appeared in eight of the nine games since he was called up from Triple-A Round Rock, hitting .333 with two home runs and two RBI during that stretch. When Gallo returns, Rua will go back to being a fourth outfielder.
