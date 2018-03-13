Rua is a leading candidate to play left field to start the season following the demotion of Willie Calhoun, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

Calhoun is still expected to be the Rangers' primary left fielder after a month or so, but this at least boosts Rua's value in the short term. However, the most likely scenario is a platoon between him and left-handed hitting Drew Robinson. This would leave Rua on the bench more often than not, though his past success against lefties (.716 OPS versus lefties as opposed to a .652 OPS against righties) suggest he could be a low-cost streaming option in deeper leagues that allow for daily roster adjustments.