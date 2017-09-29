Play

Rua started in left field and went 1-for-3 in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Athletics.

Rua recorded one of only four Rangers hits on the day, as Athletics lefty Sean Manaea turned in a dominant start. With the Rangers having shut down several regulars for the season due to minor injuries, Rua should be in line for some extra at-bats during the team's final three contests.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast