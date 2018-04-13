Rua is not in the lineup against Houston on Friday.

Rua will get some rest after starting the past 11 games as Ronald Guzman makes his major-league debut at first base, which slides Joey Gallo over to left field. Over 13 appearances thus far in 2018, Rua is hitting just .150/.186/.250 with one home run, three RBI and one stolen base.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories