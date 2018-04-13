Rangers' Ryan Rua: Rare day off Friday
Rua is not in the lineup against Houston on Friday.
Rua will get some rest after starting the past 11 games as Ronald Guzman makes his major-league debut at first base, which slides Joey Gallo over to left field. Over 13 appearances thus far in 2018, Rua is hitting just .150/.186/.250 with one home run, three RBI and one stolen base.
