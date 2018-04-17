Rua was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock on Tuesday.

Rua will rejoin the Rangers just a day after being sent to the minors. The outfielder will take the roster spot of Tony Barnette (shoulder), who was sent to the 10-day DL in a corresponding roster move. Seeing as Rua struggled mightily prior to being optioned to the minors, he'll likely be limited to a reserve role during his time with the Rangers.