Rangers' Ryan Rua: Rejoins big club
Rua was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock on Tuesday.
Rua will rejoin the Rangers just a day after being sent to the minors. The outfielder will take the roster spot of Tony Barnette (shoulder), who was sent to the 10-day DL in a corresponding roster move. Seeing as Rua struggled mightily prior to being optioned to the minors, he'll likely be limited to a reserve role during his time with the Rangers.
