Rua entered Sunday's game for the injured Joey Gallo (ankle) and homered in his lone at-bat in a 5-0 win over the Indians.

Gallo left with an ankle injury, describing the pain as worse than usual, per Gerry Fraley of the Dallas Morning News. Manager Jeff Banister said Gallo was removed as a precaution and is day-to-day. Rua, who is hitting just .195 this season with six home runs in 118 at-bats, is first in line for the start if Gallo's forced to sit out Monday's game against Oakland.