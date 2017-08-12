Play

Rua was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock on Saturday.

A spot was needed for Saturday's starter, Tyson Ross (finger), and Rua was the roster casualty. He made for an obvious candidate for demotion; after all, he hadn't seen the field since his return on July 31. Rua figures to be back no later than Sept. 1.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast