Rangers' Ryan Rua: Returns to minor leagues
Rua was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock on Saturday.
A spot was needed for Saturday's starter, Tyson Ross (finger), and Rua was the roster casualty. He made for an obvious candidate for demotion; after all, he hadn't seen the field since his return on July 31. Rua figures to be back no later than Sept. 1.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Marco Estrada has pitched better of late, but would you trust him with two starts in Fantasy...
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...
-
Waivers: Parker a new saves source
The Angels are changing up the back of their bullpen, and two first basemen are on the verge...
-
Bruce trade renews Dominic Smith watch
Jay Bruce heads to Cleveland, shaking up the Indians lineup, but just as interesting for Fantasy...
-
Prospects: Time to pick up Hoskins
Rhys Hoskins is on the verge of a promotion, and while he's not the biggest name in prospect...