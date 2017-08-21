Play

Rua was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock on Monday.

In addition to being recalled, Rua is in Monday's lineup and starting in left field. Rua has yet to impress in the majors this season, as he owns an underwhelming .202/.275/.343 line. In a corresponding move, the Rangers optioned Phil Gosselin to Round Rock.

