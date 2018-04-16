Rangers' Ryan Rua: Sent back to minors
Rua was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock on Monday.
Rua won the starting job in left field out of spring training, but he failed to get things going over the first few weeks of the season, hitting just .178/.208/.267 with one homer and one stolen base across 29 plate appearances. His uninspiring performance prompted the Rangers to send him back to the minors to clear a roster spot for Renato Nunez, who was activated from the disabled list in a corresponding move.
