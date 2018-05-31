Rangers' Ryan Rua: Shipped to minors
Rua was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock on Thursday.
Rua was sent back to Round Rock to open up a spot on the roster for the return of Adrian Beltre (hamstring), who was activated from the disabled list in a corresponding roster move. The 28-year-old has hit just .163/.207/.267 across 34 games with the big club this season, so he'll head back to the minors to continue serving as organizational outfield depth.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Hitting Category Fixes
Struggling to dig yourself out of an early season hole in a category? Heath Cummings has a...
-
Waivers: A SP for every league
There are plenty of pitchers worth adding on the wire, and Chris Towers gives you the latest...
-
10 eye-opening prospect performances
Chris Towers dives into the minor-league leaders to find what Fantasy players need to know...
-
Waivers: Snag Duffy, Nimmo
We've talked a lot about Brandon Nimmo and Danny Duffy the past week, but this may be your...
-
Podcast: Need some pitching?
Do you have Bieber fever or need some saves? Check out this episode of the Fantasy Baseball...
-
Still waiting on six breakouts?
Heath Cummings looks at the breakouts from the beginning of the year who still haven't done...