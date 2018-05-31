Rua was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock on Thursday.

Rua was sent back to Round Rock to open up a spot on the roster for the return of Adrian Beltre (hamstring), who was activated from the disabled list in a corresponding roster move. The 28-year-old has hit just .163/.207/.267 across 34 games with the big club this season, so he'll head back to the minors to continue serving as organizational outfield depth.

