Rua went 3-for-4 with a walk, a run and an RBI in Sunday's 16-7 loss to the Yankees.

Though he served as the Rangers' No. 9 hitter while picking up the start in left field, Rua paced the team in hits for the afternoon, turning in a double and a pair of singles. Rua could be a regular presence in the lineup against left-handed pitching for the rest of the season, but unless the Rangers are scheduled to face a southpaw-heavy slate in a given week, he won't make for an enticing fantasy play outside of AL-only formats.