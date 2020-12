Ryan was traded from the Mets to the Rangers on Friday to complete the trade which sent Todd Frazier the other way back in August.

The 25-year-old has so far yet to advance beyond the Double-A level. In 77 innings at that stop in 2018 and 2019, he produced a 3.51 ERA, striking out 23.7 percent of opposing batters while walking 10.3 percent.