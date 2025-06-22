Haggerty started in left field and went 0-for-3 with a walk and a run scored in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Pirates.

Haggerty made a second consecutive start in left field in place of the unavailable Wyatt Langford (back). It was the third start over the last four games for Haggerty, who's gone 5-for-12 with a triple, three walks and three runs scored during that span. Langford was apparently available as a pinch hitter if needed, which suggests a possible return to action Sunday, when the Rangers are scheduled to face Pittsburgh lefty Bailey Falter. As Haggerty typically replaces Evan Carter against southpaws, he should be in Sunday's starting nine whether Langford returns or not.