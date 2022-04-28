site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: rangers-sam-huff-called-up | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Rangers' Sam Huff: Called up
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Huff was called up to Texas on Wednesday, the Dallas Morning News reports.
Huff is expected to be up short-term while Jonah Heim is out on paternity leave. He's batting .241/.302/.431 over 63 plate appearances at Triple-A Round Rock.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 7 min read
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read