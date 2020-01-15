Play

Travis was traded from the Red Sox to the Rangers on Wednesday in exchange for left-hander Jeffrey Springs.

The 26-year-old accepted an outright assignment to Triple-A Pawtucket on Thursday, but he'll now work out of the Rangers' organization. Travis was assigned to Triple-A Nashville in a corresponding move after hitting .275/.362/.432 with seven home runs and five stolen bases over 68 games in the minors last season.

