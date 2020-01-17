Travis will be given a shot to compete at first base during spring training, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.

The right-handed hitting Travis, who was acquired from the Red Sox on Wednesday, is not the Rangers' 40-man roster but will get an opportunity to platoon with Ronald Guzman for playing time at first base. That position is unsettled for now, and the club is looking at available free agents. That includes Nick Castellanos, who the Rangers are feeling out about his willingness to try his hand at first base.