Rangers' Scott Heineman: Activated and sent to Triple-A
Heineman (shoulder) was activated off the 60-day injured list Wednesday and was optioned to Triple-A Nashville.
Heineman underwent left shoulder surgery in December and started playing in rehab games during May, only to suffer a setback. Heineman had a .295/.355/.429 slash line at Triple-A last season and is still looking to make his major-league debut.
