Rangers' Scott Heineman: Battling shoulder issue
Heineman underwent shoulder surgery in mid-December, Levi Weaver of The Athletic reports.
Heineman missed some time last season with Triple-A Round Rock due to shoulder soreness. He's expected to be able to participate in rehab games in late April, so his full return likely won't come until mid-May. The outfielder wasn't expected to push for a major-league roster spot at the start of the season, but the injury will delay any potential debut until later in the year.
