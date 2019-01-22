Heineman underwent shoulder surgery in mid-December, Levi Weaver of The Athletic reports.

Heineman missed some time last season with Triple-A Round Rock due to shoulder soreness. He's expected to be able to participate in rehab games in late April, so his full return likely won't come until mid-May. The outfielder wasn't expected to push for a major-league roster spot at the start of the season, but the injury will delay any potential debut until later in the year.

