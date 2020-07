Heineman is in the mix as a fourth outfielder, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

Heineman's right-handed bat could be of value at corner outfield, where the Rangers currently have lefty-swinging Joey Gallo, Willie Calhoun and designated hitter Shin-Soo Choo. The presence of super-utility Nick Solak could nudge Heineman out of a role, but the Rangers may have another need for Solak. Heineman has minor-league experience at all three outfield positions.