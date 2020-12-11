site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rangers' Scott Heineman: DFA'd by Texas
RotoWire Staff
Dec 11, 2020
Heineman was designated for assignment by the Rangers on Friday.
The 28-year-old was non-tendered by the Rangers last week but re-signed with the club the following day, and he's now been removed from the 40-man roster. Heineman figures to be outrighted to Triple-A if he clears waivers in the coming days.
