Heineman went 2-for-5 with a two-run double and a run scored in Sunday's 9-5 win over the Giants.

Heineman, who hit his first home run of the season on Saturday, made his second straight start in center field with Danny Santana (arm) unavailable to play in the field. The Rangers could also use Nick Solak to replace Santana, but he's currently filling in for Rougned Odor (oblique) at second base and Heineman has more experience as an outfielder.